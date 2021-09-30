Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097224890
Mini coquilles St. Jacques, Natural scallop shells filled with Patagonian scallops and Thermidor sauce topped with a ciabatta breadcrumb topping, Special food
Q
By Q77photo
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appetizerbakedbunchbutterclamclamscookedcoquilles st. jacquescrisp ciabatta crumbscuisineculinaryculturedeliciousexoticfishfoodfreshgastronomygourmetgrillgrilledgrilled scallopgrilled scallopshealthyjogaejjimmealminimusselnutritionpatagonianrestaurantroastedsaint jacquessaucescallopscallop shellsscallopssea foodsea saltseafoodseashellservedshellshellfishshellsstartersteamedtastythermidor sauce
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist