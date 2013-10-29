Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Mine Ore Car Guanajuato Mexico in Garden. Guanajuato has one of the oldest silver mines in North America, and as a result, abandoned mine cars are in gardens all over Guanajuato.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

11391460

Stock Photo ID: 11391460

Mine Ore Car Guanajuato Mexico in Garden. Guanajuato has one of the oldest silver mines in North America, and as a result, abandoned mine cars are in gardens all over Guanajuato.

Photo Formats

  • 4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Bill Perry

Bill Perry