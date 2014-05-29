Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
military person saving life of injured brother lying on ground, need medical help. outdoors in mountains. Private Military Contractor during the rescue operation. counter terrorism concept.
Russian commander explains the combat mission and points to a paper map
Traveling lady captured in forest by robbers holding gun on rocky mountain in forest
paintball player laying on ground and aiming by marker gun while his team hiding behind wooden wall outdoors
Alpine climber leading the pitch
Young beautiful red-haired girl dressed like a witch in a black gown and dark clothes, with long hair, looks like a fox, holding animal skull, runes and tarot in the autumn forest. Divination
Camouflaged russian soldier during patrol, war game concept
Soldiers in uniform of the U.S. Army on the battlefield

See more

143725030

See more

143725030

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136167087

Item ID: 2136167087

military person saving life of injured brother lying on ground, need medical help. outdoors in mountains. Private Military Contractor during the rescue operation. counter terrorism concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Roman Chazov