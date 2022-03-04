Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
MILAN, ITALY - MARCH 4, 2022: Stefan de Vrij and Grigoris Kastanos in action during the Serie A 2021-2022 INTER v SALERNITANA at San Siro Stadium.
Willian of Chelsea battle with Daniel Wass of Valencia - Chelsea v Valencia, UEFA Champions League - Group H, Stamford Bridge, London, UK - 17th September 2019
Rio de Janeiro - Brazil JULY 22, 2017 football match between Flamengo and Curitiba, Flamengo team debut its new yellow uniform
Florence, Italy, Agost 24th, 2019: football Serie A match between Fiorentina vs Napoli at Artemio Franchi Stadium. In the pic: German Pezzella of FIORENTINA and Dries Mertens of NAPOLI
2 september 2017. Stadio Santiago BernabÃ¨u, Madrid, Spain. FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier. Group G. Match between Spain vs Italy.Isco and Candreva in action during the match.
26.12.2017. Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy. Tim Cup, Quarter final, Football. Lazio versus Fiorentina. Saponara in action during the match.
Rome, Italy - 27/09/2020: in action during the Italian Serie A league 20/21 soccer match between As Roma and FC Juventus, at Olympic Stadium in Rome.
MILAN, ITALY - September 14, 2019: Seko Fofana and Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Serie A 2019/2020 INTER v UDINESE at San Siro Stadium.

See more

1505632886

See more

1505632886

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134148283

Item ID: 2134148283

MILAN, ITALY - MARCH 4, 2022: Stefan de Vrij and Grigoris Kastanos in action during the Serie A 2021-2022 INTER v SALERNITANA at San Siro Stadium.

Important information

Formats

  • 4000 × 2668 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ph.FAB

ph.FAB