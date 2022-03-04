Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MILAN, ITALY - MARCH 4, 2022:
Lautaro Martinez of FC Internazionale celebrates after scoring during the Serie A 2021-2022 INTER v SALERNITANA at San Siro Stadium.
Formats
4000 × 3121 pixels • 13.3 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 780 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 390 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG