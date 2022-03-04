Images

MILAN, ITALY - MARCH 4, 2022: Lautaro Martinez of FC Internazionale in action during the Serie A 2021-2022 INTER v SALERNITANA at San Siro Stadium.
MILAN - OCT 21, 2018: Radja Nainggolan (Inter) from behind. FC Internazionale - AC Milan. San Siro stadium. Italian league Serie A.
Turin - Nov 7, 2018: Alexis Sanchez 7 in attack. Juventus - Manchester United. UEFA Champions League. Matchday 4. Allianz stadium.
Toyota Thai league 2018 Buriram United - Navy FC Chang Arena, Buriram, Thailand.
MILAN - OCT 21, 2018: Marcelo Brozovic (Inter). FC Internazionale - AC Milan. San Siro stadium. Italian league Serie A.
MILAN - DEC 11, 2018: Milan Skriniar 37. FC Internazionale - PSV Eindhoven. UEFA Champions League. Giuseppe Meazza stadium.
Harrison, NJ - August 26, 2018: Wayne Rooney (9) of D.C. United runs for ball during regular MLS game against Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena Red Bulls won 1 - 0
MILAN, ITALY - January 26, 2020: Lautaro Martinez in action during the Serie A 2019/2020 INTER v CAGLIARI at San Siro Stadium.

2134148269

Formats

  • 4000 × 3078 pixels • 13.3 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 770 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 385 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ph.FAB

ph.FAB