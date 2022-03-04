Images

MILAN, ITALY - MARCH 4, 2022: Lautaro Martinez of FC Internazionale celebrates after scoring during the Serie A 2021-2022 INTER v SALERNITANA at San Siro Stadium.
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - October 23, 2018: Benjamin Mendy during the UEFA Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City (England), Ukraine
MILAN - DEC 11, 2018: Inter celebrates the goal of Icardi. FC Internazionale - PSV Eindhoven. UEFA Champions League. Giuseppe Meazza stadium.
Milano, Italy - August 26,2018: celebration inter during football match serie A League 2018/2019 between Inter vs Torino at the San Siro Stadium in Milano.
KYIV, UKRAINE - 15 March, 2018: Football players of Lazio celebrate the victory during the UEFA Europa League match between Dynamo Kyiv vs SS Lazio (Italy), Ukraine
MILAN - OCT 21, 2018: Inter players celebrate the last minute victory goal in the derby FC Internazionale - AC Milan. San Siro stadium. Italian league Serie A.
20.05.2018. Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy. Serie A. SS LAZIO vs FC INTER. Inter players celebrate the victory at the end of the Serie A football match SS LAZIO vs FC INTER at Stadio Olimpico in Rome

Item ID: 2134148253

  • 4000 × 2575 pixels • 13.3 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 644 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 322 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

ph.FAB

ph.FAB