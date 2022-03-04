Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MILAN, ITALY - MARCH 4, 2022:
Davide Nicola head coach of US Salernitana reacts during the Serie A 2021-2022 INTER v SALERNITANA at San Siro Stadium.
Formats
4000 × 2631 pixels • 13.3 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 658 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 329 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG