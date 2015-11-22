Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MILAN - ITALY - MARCH 20: demonstration against the mafia held in Milan March 20, 2010. The parade, held for the past 15 years, is against the mafia and in memory of the dead because of the Mafia.
Photo Formats
4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.