Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Milan, Italy - February 26, 2020: Façade of Italian Galleries ("Gallerie d'Italia") art museum, hosted in Brentani Palace and Anguissola Palace in La Scala square, Milan city center, Lombardy, Italy
Formats
5316 × 4000 pixels • 17.7 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 752 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 376 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG