Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Milan, Italy - February 26, 2020: Façade of Italian Galleries ("Gallerie d'Italia") art museum, hosted in Brentani Palace and Anguissola Palace in La Scala square, Milan city center, Lombardy, Italy
Edit
Bas-relief on the façade of the Garegnano Charterhouse, known as Milan Charterhouse, a monastery built in the 14th century dedicated to Saint Ambrose, in the outskirts of Milan, Lombardy region, Italy
Façade of the Garegnano Charterhouse, also known as Milan Charterhouse, a monastery built in the 14th century dedicated to Saint Ambrose, in the outskirts of Milan, Lombardy region, Italy
Milan, Italy - February 26, 2022: Bronze statue of the Italian noblewoman Cristina Trivulzio of Belgiojoso, in Belgiojoso squre, Milan city center, Lombardy region, Italy
The abside of Catholic church of San Fedele built in the 16th century, seen from a side street, in Milan city center, Lombardy region, Italy
Milan, Italy - February 26, 2020: Façade of Italian Galleries ("Gallerie d'Italia") art museum, hosted in Brentani Palace and Anguissola Palace in La Scala square, Milan city center, Lombardy, Italy
Milan, Italy - February 26, 2020: Façade of La Scala Opera Theater with people and a tram, in Milan city center, Lombardy region, Italy
The tower of the Filarete, at the entrance of the Castello Sforzesco, medieval fortification in Milan city center, Lombardy region, northern Italy.

See more

2135295169

See more

2135295169

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136279591

Item ID: 2136279591

Milan, Italy - February 26, 2020: Façade of Italian Galleries ("Gallerie d'Italia") art museum, hosted in Brentani Palace and Anguissola Palace in La Scala square, Milan city center, Lombardy, Italy

Important information

Formats

  • 5316 × 4000 pixels • 17.7 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 752 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 376 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

AlexMastro

AlexMastro