Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Milan, Italy, February 18, 2022: postage stamp printed in France in 1960 that Madame de Staël (1766-1817). Portrait by François Pascal Simon, Baron Gérard (1770-1837).
Formats
2308 × 3500 pixels • 7.7 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
659 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
330 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG