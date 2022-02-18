Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Milan, Italy, February 18, 2022: Postage stamp printed in France in 1956 from the French Scientists series showing Paul Sabatier (1854-1941), chemist, 1912 Nobel Prize in Chemistry along with Victor G
02.11.2020 Divnoe Stavropol Territory Russia Postage Stamp United States 1961 Senator George W. Norris of Nebraska and Norris Dam portrait against the dam and the inscription gentle knight of
USA - CIRCA 1973: A stamp printed in United States of America shows Posting a Broadside, from the series "Rise of the Spirit of Independence", circa 1973
Milan, Italy - May 20, 2020: Javert from Les Miserables on postage stamp
OMOTESANDO, TOKYO - APRIL 12, 2013: Artistic sticker or street art in Shibuya area, downtown Tokyo, Japan.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MAY 25, 2019: Postage stamp printed in Korea shows Relief work in heavy industry, Great technical revolution; Six year plan serie, circa 1972
CAMBODIA - CIRCA 1997: A stamp printed in Cambodia from the "Angkor Wat " issue shows Statue in wall recess, circa 1997.
Moscow, Russia - February 06, 2021: stamp printed in Switzerland shows Pilatus Mountain viewed from Stansstad, Switzerland, series Landscapes, circa 1934

See more

1910608201

See more

1910608201

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125461659

Item ID: 2125461659

Milan, Italy, February 18, 2022: Postage stamp printed in France in 1956 from the French Scientists series showing Paul Sabatier (1854-1941), chemist, 1912 Nobel Prize in Chemistry along with Victor G

Important information

Formats

  • 3500 × 2308 pixels • 11.7 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 659 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 330 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Marino14

Marino14