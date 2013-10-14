Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 17: People visiting Friuli Venezia Giulia regional stand at Italian pavilion tourism during BIT International Tourism Exchange Exhibition on February 17, 2011 in Milan, Italy.
Photo Formats
4236 × 2824 pixels • 14.1 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.