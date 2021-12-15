Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091708631
Milan, Italy, December 15, 2021: postage stamp from the series Pagodas printed in France in 1982 shows Vat Ho Pah Keo.
Vientiane, Laos
By Marino14
