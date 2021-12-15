Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091693253
Milan, Italy, December 15, 2021: Postage stamp printed in Canada in 1973 shows Queen Elizabeth II.
Ottawa, ON, Canada
M
By Marino14
Categories: Education, Celebrities
