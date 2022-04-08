Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Milan, Italy, April 8, 2022: stamp from the series
Women in German History printed in Germany in 1991 showing Bertha von Suttner (1843-1914), Austrian writer, awarded the 1905 Nobel Peace Prize.
Formats
2877 × 3500 pixels • 9.6 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
822 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
411 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG