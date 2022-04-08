Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Milan, Italy, April 8, 2022: stamp from the series Women in German History printed in Germany in 1991 showing Bertha von Suttner (1843-1914), Austrian writer, awarded the 1905 Nobel Peace Prize.
Edit
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2018: A stamp printed in Mongolia shows Freshwater Angelfish (Pterophyllum scalare), Tropical Fish serie, circa 1987
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MARCH 30, 2019: A stamp printed in Germany shows Lichtenstein Castle, Strongholds and Castles serie, circa 1982
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - CIRCA JUNE, 2016: a post stamp printed in AUSTRIA shows Transformer Station Bisamberg, the series "The 15th Anniversary of Nationalised Power Industry", circa 1962
BELGIUM - CIRCA 1954: a stamp printed in the Belgium shows Map of Europe and Rotary Emblem, circa 1954
AUSTRIA - CIRCA 1983: A stamp printed in Austria shows Astnertal, Karintien, from the series "Sights in Austria" circa 1983
ZAGREB, CROATIA - JULY 03, 2014: A stamp issued in the Austria shows Art Treasures in Austria, Rider statue emperor Josef I, by Matthias Steinle, circa 1971.
ISRAEL - CIRCA 1950: An old used Israeli Postage stamp of the series "Independence Bonds" An Israel worker raising a frame shaped like the outline of the map of Israel; series, circa 1950

See more

114734533

See more

114734533

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143911485

Item ID: 2143911485

Milan, Italy, April 8, 2022: stamp from the series Women in German History printed in Germany in 1991 showing Bertha von Suttner (1843-1914), Austrian writer, awarded the 1905 Nobel Peace Prize.

Important information

Formats

  • 2877 × 3500 pixels • 9.6 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 822 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 411 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Marino14

Marino14