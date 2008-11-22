Images

Image
MILAN, ITALY - 22, NOVEMBER 2008: Milan Gymnastics Grand Prix in Milan, Italy, on the 22nd November, 2008. Competitions for men's and women's artistic gymnastics and rhythmic gymnastics.
Photo Formats

  • 3738 × 2458 pixels • 12.5 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 658 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 329 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Valeria Cantone

Valeria Cantone