Milan, Italy, 18 February 2022: Postage stamp printed in France in 1964 showing Georges Mandel, a French journalist, politician, and French Resistance leader.
2349 × 3500 pixels • 7.8 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
671 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
336 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG