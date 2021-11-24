Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081891482
Milan, 24 November 2021: postage stamp printed in Czechoslovakia in 1949 showing the writer and politician Alois Jirásek (1851-1930).
Prague, Czechia
M
By Marino14
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
1949adultagedaloisauthorbohemianceskoslovenksocommunicationcorrespondenceczechczech republicczechoslovakiadeliveryenvelopeeuropefacefamousheadhistorichistorical novelshobbyimagejiraseklegendsletterliteraturemailmalemannobelnobel prizenoveloldpersonpersonalityphilatelyportraitpostagepostage stamppostalpostmarkpriceretroschoolsecondary-schoolshippingstampteachervintagewriter
Categories: Education, Celebrities
Similar images
More from this artist