Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A mighty snowdrift by the road against the backdrop of city houses and trees. On the road lies dirty snow in high heaps. Urban winter landscape. Cloudy winter day, soft light.
Formats
5093 × 3395 pixels • 17 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG