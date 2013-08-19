Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Middle aged woman gardener transplanting plant in ceramic pots on the white wooden table. Concept of home garden. Spring time. Stylish interior with a lot of plants. Taking care of home plants.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
2719 × 4079 pixels • 9.1 × 13.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG