Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Middle aged woman gardener transplanting plant in ceramic pots on the white wooden table. Concept of home garden. Spring time. Stylish interior with a lot of plants. Taking care of home plants.
Skilled experienced male engineer creating designs and making drawings for construction project of new business center, standing at his workplace with pencil and leaning over desk with blueprints
Asian male barista using coffee grinder for making coffee on the counter at his cafe. Barista working lifestyle and coffee preparation concept
Attractive, smiling european girl replanting flowers at home in the white kitchen. Taking out a large flower from a small pot and transfers it to a new large pot. Life style concept - home economics
An elderly man is relaxing with coffee and reading Newspaper at his home .
Skilled professional Afro American engineer making drawings using engineering tools, standing at his workspace, leaning over sketches and blueprints, looking concentrated and absorbed in work
A young girl in a yellow blouse takes care of home plants
Young red-haired architect female standing at desk holding pen making construction project surrounded with many papers and modern devices isolated over home interior background. Skilled female worker

See more

648904744

See more

648904744

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126870492

Item ID: 2126870492

Middle aged woman gardener transplanting plant in ceramic pots on the white wooden table. Concept of home garden. Spring time. Stylish interior with a lot of plants. Taking care of home plants.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tatiana Chekryzhova

Tatiana Chekryzhova