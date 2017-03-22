Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Middle aged woman gardener transplanting plant in ceramic pots on the white wooden table. Concept of home garden. Spring time. Stylish interior with a lot of plants. Taking care of home plants.
Asian special child on wheelchair and the plants, Development activities and relationships with family time in the house,Lifestyle in education age and happy disabled kid concept.
The boy raised the magnifying glass to his face and focused on the largest growing white hyacinth flower in the center of the pot.
Female gardener with plants indoors
Gardening - woman trimming bonsai tree with pruning shears
Female blogger explaining houseplants growing
Gardening fresh herbs in summer woman with wooden basket full of fresh herbs ment peppermint tea
Man and little boy transplanting houseplant calamondin into new big flowerpot. Fortunella. Home gardening. Chores and entertainment during quarantine. Hobby while isolation.

See more

1736546198

See more

1736546198

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126870489

Item ID: 2126870489

Middle aged woman gardener transplanting plant in ceramic pots on the white wooden table. Concept of home garden. Spring time. Stylish interior with a lot of plants. Taking care of home plants.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3875 × 5812 pixels • 12.9 × 19.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tatiana Chekryzhova

Tatiana Chekryzhova