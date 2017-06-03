Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Middle aged woman gardener transplanting plant in ceramic pots on the white wooden table. Concept of home garden. Spring time. Stylish interior with a lot of plants. Taking care of home plants.
Attractive positive joyful girl watering petunia flower with watering can after planting. Home gardening Hobby. Spring planting of flowers in pots for home decoration. Floriculture works
Pregnant woman on kitchen cooking healthy food
Young woman watering plants in her garden
A young girl in a yellow blouse takes care of home plants
Young girl housewife in apron using phone at kitchen at home
Closeup of woman's hand unwinds the cotton rope, prepares to weave a macrame at home in a beautiful interior filled with flowers and plants
woman gardening houseplants in her living room

See more

1932291620

See more

1932291620

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126870477

Item ID: 2126870477

Middle aged woman gardener transplanting plant in ceramic pots on the white wooden table. Concept of home garden. Spring time. Stylish interior with a lot of plants. Taking care of home plants.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4160 × 6240 pixels • 13.9 × 20.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tatiana Chekryzhova

Tatiana Chekryzhova