Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Middle aged well looking woman with black hair, fitness instructor in leggings and tops doing stretching and pilates on yoga mat near the sea. Female fitness yoga routine concept Healthy lifestyle
man athlete practicing, playing sports and yoga on the beach at sunset
Male athlete ties up his shoelaces stadium, green lawn for football. Concept Fitness. Sun light
Beautiful slim woman is wearing sport clothes doing stretching exercises on mat on the sea coast
Woman practicing yoga meditation on nature beach shores
Female yogi hand practicing meditation on the rocks by the sea at sunrise. Yoga teacher in padmasana on the beach. Instructor on lotus pose, chin mudra, peaceful mindfulness concept
Young woman doing yoga meditation outdoors
athletic caucasian woman doing exercises on mat outdoors on fresh air in the morning, strethcing alone, wearing sportive outfit

See more

1855915840

See more

1855915840

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130686330

Item ID: 2130686330

Middle aged well looking woman with black hair, fitness instructor in leggings and tops doing stretching and pilates on yoga mat near the sea. Female fitness yoga routine concept Healthy lifestyle

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

P

panophotograph