Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100346522
Middle aged female doctor therapist on consultation
t
By tsyhun
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
30s40sadultsadviceadvisingafrican american ethnicityanalystattentionblackcaucasianclose upcommunicationconsultationconsultingcopy spacecounsellingdaydepressiondiversitydoctorfemalehealth care workershelpindoorslab coatlooking at each othermeetingmental healthmiddle agedmillennialmixed race personofficepatientpeopleprofessionalpsychiatristpsychologistselective focusseniorsitting at desksmilingtherapisttherapytwo peoplewaist upwomanwomenworkworkplaceyoung adults
Categories: Business/Finance, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist