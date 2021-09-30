Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092146805
middle age male in orange uniform and yellow helmet hard working and holding big drilling machine in hands. isolated on white background. side view. Man wearing protective glasses
m
By maradon 333
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectbackgroundbeardbitboreborerbuildbuilderbuildingconstructioncraftsmandrilldrillingelectricengineerengineeringequipmentforemangoggleshandhandymanhard hathardhathelmetholdingindustrialinstrumentisolatedjobmalemanmanualoccupationperforatorpersonportraitprofessionprofessionalprotectiveprotective glassesrenovationrepairrepairmansafetystudiotoolwhiteworkworkerworking
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist