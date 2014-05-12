Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Middle age hispanic woman wearing french look with beret looking confident at the camera smiling with crossed arms and hand raised on chin. thinking positive.
Middle age hispanic woman wearing french look with beret looking confident at the camera with smile with crossed arms and hand raised on chin. thinking positive.
Upset young woman wearing winter scarf standing isolated over white background, shivering
Beautiful brunette in the hat in front of camera.
Hello october. Portrait of happy modern 40 years old housewife in sweater against beige background.
Portrait of beautiful redhead woman in white sweater and hat
Cheerful young woman wearing winter scarf standing isolated over white background
Fashionably woman wearing hat showing thumb down sign with negative expression

See more

1260967888

See more

1260967888

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136180845

Item ID: 2136180845

Middle age hispanic woman wearing french look with beret looking confident at the camera smiling with crossed arms and hand raised on chin. thinking positive.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9338 × 6226 pixels • 31.1 × 20.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com