Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Middle age hispanic woman wearing casual clothes with hand on head, headache because stress. suffering migraine.
African american woman wearing casual clothes with hand on head for pain in head because stress. suffering migraine.
Young beautiful brunette woman wearing striped turtleneck sweater over yellow background suffering from headache desperate and stressed because pain and migraine. Hands on head.
Model woman in studio
Beautiful african woman wearing summer dress and sunglasses suffering from headache desperate and stressed because pain and migraine. hands on head.
Young beautiful girl wearing casual striped t shirt with hand on head, headache because stress. suffering migraine.
The man is holding his head And being stressed.
Woman with headache isolated over the grey studio.

See more

1389728864

See more

1389728864

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136180877

Item ID: 2136180877

Middle age hispanic woman wearing casual clothes with hand on head, headache because stress. suffering migraine.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com