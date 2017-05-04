Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Middle age hispanic woman wearing casual clothes amazed and surprised looking up and pointing with fingers and raised arms.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6834 × 4763 pixels • 22.8 × 15.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 697 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 349 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG