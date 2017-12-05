Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Middle age hispanic woman holding electric toothbrush doing ok sign with fingers, smiling friendly gesturing excellent symbol
Young asian woman holding fresh organic over isolated background annoyed and frustrated shouting with anger, crazy and yelling with raised hand, anger concept
Beautiful hispanic woman wearing casual clothes smiling with an idea or question pointing finger up with happy face, number one
Young beautiful African American afro woman with curly hair wearing casual t-shirt standing gesturing finger crossed smiling with hope and eyes closed. Luck and superstitious concept.
Young beautiful asian woman wearing casual sweater standing over isolated background smiling with hand over ear listening an hearing to rumor or gossip. Deafness concept.
Young beautiful chinese woman wearing casual t-shirt over isolated white background pointing finger up with successful idea. Exited and happy. Number one.
Caucasian brunette woman rejoicing her success and victory clenching her fists with joy. Lucky woman being happy to achieve her aim and goals. Positive emotions, feelings.
young casual woman showing the thumb up gesture while speaking on the phone. on white background

See more

156019544

See more

156019544

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136180805

Item ID: 2136180805

Middle age hispanic woman holding electric toothbrush doing ok sign with fingers, smiling friendly gesturing excellent symbol

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com