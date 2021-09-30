Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101267099
Middle age grey-haired woman working at dentist clinic holding electric teethbrush and toothbrush puffing cheeks with funny face. mouth inflated with air, catching air.
K
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultairamusingbloatedblowblowingbreathcatchingcheekcheekschoosechoosingcliniccomparativecrazydentistdeskelderlyelectricemotionexpressioneyesfacefemalefunnygrey-hairedhappyhilarioushispanicholdingmakingmaturemiddle agemouthpersonprofessionalpuffpuffedpuffingseniorteeth brushtoothbrushuniformwomanworking
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist