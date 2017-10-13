Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Middle age blonde woman working at laboratory looking for breast cancer cure pointing thumb up to the side smiling happy with open mouth
Old chemist holding snake at the science laboratory
Female chemical scientist wearing glasses works with hemp CBD and CBDa oils in laboratory. She uses latex gloves, glass tubes and erlenmeyer flasks. Healthcare pharmacy from cannabis seeds.
Woman working with a microscope in lab
Doctor developing covid-19 vaccine in the lab
Woman researcher is surrounded by medical vials and flasks, isolated on white
Old male chemist working in the lab
Old male chemist working in the lab

See more

1694018557

See more

1694018557

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136159271

Item ID: 2136159271

Middle age blonde woman working at laboratory looking for breast cancer cure pointing thumb up to the side smiling happy with open mouth

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com