Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Middle age african american woman wearing casual style with sleeveless shirt happy face smiling with crossed arms looking at the camera. positive person.
African american girl in white elegant dress posing on a pastel pink background, smiling.
Beautiful young african american woman wearing casual t-shirt over isolated background happy face smiling with crossed arms looking at the camera. Positive person.
Close-up portrait of her she nice attractive lovely cheerful cheery wavy-haired girl folded arms choosing new novelty product isolated over bright vivid shine vibrant blue color background
Pprtrait of charming pretty afro american girl have fun with her friends look listen wear trendy millennial outfit isolated over blue color background
African American teenager girl with long braided hair over isolated blue background pointing finger to the side
Turned photo of positive cheerful successful girl true leader on her enterprise cross hands wear green pullover outfit isolated over blue color background
Close-up portrait of her she nice attractive lovely winsome content cheerful cheery wavy-haired girl folded arms good decision isolated over bright vivid shine vibrant blue color background

See more

1664233552

See more

1664233552

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136174391

Item ID: 2136174391

Middle age african american woman wearing casual style with sleeveless shirt happy face smiling with crossed arms looking at the camera. positive person.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6056 × 3845 pixels • 20.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 635 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 318 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com