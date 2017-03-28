Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Middle age african american woman wearing casual white t shirt amazed and surprised looking up and pointing with fingers and raised arms.
Portrait of an excited woman with dark curly hair wearing red dress isolated over violet background, pointing finger away
Photo of glamour young woman with curly hair in summer wear and sunglasses looking aside isolated over violet background in studio
Young beautiful woman using television remote control over isolated purple background happy with big smile doing ok sign, thumb up with fingers, excellent sign
Photo of astonished girl touch hand face point index finger empty space isolated over purple color background
Middle age african american woman wearing super hero costume smiling and looking at the camera pointing with two hands and fingers to the side.
Young beautiful smart woman wearing glasses over purple isolated background crazy and mad shouting and yelling with aggressive expression and arms raised. Frustration concept.
Middle age african american woman wearing casual white t shirt smiling with hands on chest with closed eyes and grateful gesture on face. health concept.

See more

1937261653

See more

1937261653

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136174383

Item ID: 2136174383

Middle age african american woman wearing casual white t shirt amazed and surprised looking up and pointing with fingers and raised arms.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6834 × 4763 pixels • 22.8 × 15.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 697 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 349 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com