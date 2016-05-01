Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Middle age african american woman wearing casual clothes shouting and screaming loud to side with hand on mouth. communication concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6056 × 3845 pixels • 20.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 635 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 318 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG