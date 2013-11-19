Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Middle age african american woman talking on the smartphone and drinking coffee at the city.
Middle age african american woman talking on the smartphone and drinking coffee at the city.
African american woman showing broken smartphone with happy face smiling doing ok sign with hand on eye looking through fingers
woman listening to music with a smoothie in the street.
Woman holding beer glass at bar
Young girls standing outdoors looking at something up there smiling with shopping bags and bottles of juice in hand.
Asian woman enjoying eating tasty slice of pizza with sticky mozzarella cheese and drinking orange juice sit at restaurant. Fast food.
Young girls standing outdoors looking at something up there surprises with shopping bags and bottles of juice in hand.

See more

1393425749

See more

1393425749

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136174401

Item ID: 2136174401

Middle age african american woman talking on the smartphone and drinking coffee at the city.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com