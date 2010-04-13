Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Mid-century contemporary wicker lamp hanging from ceiling in building with white walls. Scandinavian interior design. Modern home decorating in rustic style
Formats
5617 × 3745 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG