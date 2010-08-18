Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Mid aged brunette white businesswoman sitting on bed in a hotel room touching tablet device wearing wireless earphones
Security measures. Serious Asian woman sitting in the car and wearing a seat belt
Young attractive businesswoman using smartphone while waiting for her flight in airport
Hipster girl flight passenger connected by smartphone to wireless network inside airplane cabin, smiling female in bluetooth headphones for noise cancellation enjoying music songs on mobile phone app
Male aircraft passenger keyboarding email on laptop computer while flying on board of modern airline with Wireless Internet access on board, young man traveler working online on freelance in flight
girl in the office
Father helping his son who was disabled man wears white t-shirt and blue jeans/ eyes glasses holding the phone on wheelchair open the red car near the road in front of house
Young African employee of car-care center in overalls and t-shirt holding steam generator and microfiber cloth for cleaning of salon of the car. Car wash and detailing concept

See more

1691490877

See more

1691490877

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123292143

Item ID: 2123292143

Mid aged brunette white businesswoman sitting on bed in a hotel room touching tablet device wearing wireless earphones

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7952 × 2650 pixels • 26.5 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dean Drobot

Dean Drobot