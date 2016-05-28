Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Mid aged brunette white businesswoman sitting on bed in a hotel room typing on laptop computer
Portrait of tired young business woman with laptop computer
Business woman with binoculars spying on competitors.
Smiling woman in glasses sits on couch, holds smartphone and waves to screen. Online dating on the internet concept
Weird Man Looking At Laptop On Grey Background
Young brunette girl with glasses. The girl in black sight glasses.
Young businesswoman and senior businessman working together at office
Group of business people discussing business plan in the office

See more

624487652

See more

624487652

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123292059

Item ID: 2123292059

Mid aged brunette white businesswoman sitting on bed in a hotel room typing on laptop computer

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7952 × 2651 pixels • 26.5 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dean Drobot

Dean Drobot