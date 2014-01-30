Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Mid adult multiethnic man and woman sitting in lotus position on exercise mats with eyes closed and legs crossed.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.