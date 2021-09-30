Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080368427
microscopic photo of gram positive bacteria on slide
Basrah, Iraq
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
100xabstractanthraxbacillusbacillus anthracisbacteriabacterialbacteriologybacteriumbiologicalbiologybiotechnologycellcoccicoccuscolorculturedangerdiseaseexperimentgramgram positive bacillusgram stainhumanillnessinfectioniraqlablaboratorymagnificationmedicalmedical technologymicromicrobiologymicroscopemicroscopicphotographypositivesamplesciencescientificshapeslidesmearstainstaphylococcusstaphylococcus aureusthin filmtoxicwarning
Categories: Science, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist