Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086692763
Microcircuits and components lie on metal plates during the production of super modern military computers and spy equipment. Concept of a secret military factory
Y
By YouraPechkin
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundblockboardbrightcablecapacitorchipcircuitcomplexitycomponentcomponentscomputercomputerscomputingconnectiondesigndigitalelectricalelectricityelectronicselementsengineeringequipmentfactoryhardwareindustryintegratedinternetironkitmanufacturingmetalmetallicmicrocircuitsobjectsoldpartpartspcplatesplugresistorsemiconductorsignalssteelswitchtechnologytelecommunicationsunhygienicwire
Categories: Technology
Similar images
More from this artist