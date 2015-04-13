Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Microbiologist researching biomaterial with tweezers in petri dish. Biochemistry laboratory analysis and inspection. Closeup human hands holding lab instruments. Food modification and engineering.
Microbiologist researching organic sample with tweezers in petri dish. Biotechnology laboratory analysis and testing. Closeup human hands holding lab instruments. Pharmacology and medical industry.
human hand with spoon full of colorful medicals
Set sushi set. Hand with chopsticks for sushi.
Vietnamese sandwich with meatballs. Traditional breakfast

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126274377

Item ID: 2126274377

Microbiologist researching biomaterial with tweezers in petri dish. Biochemistry laboratory analysis and inspection. Closeup human hands holding lab instruments. Food modification and engineering.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3337 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

K

Khakimullin Aleksandr