Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 151324589
MIAMI - JULY 19: Models walk the runway finale at the Poco Pano Collection for Spring/Summer 2014 during Mercedes-Benz Swim Fashion Week on July 19, 2013 in Miami, FL
Photo Formats
2604 × 3855 pixels • 8.7 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
675 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
338 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.