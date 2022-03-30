Images

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 30, 2022: Tennis player Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in action during his quarter-final match at 2022 Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
PATTAYA THAILAND - FEBRUARY 11: Maria Kirilenko of Russia returns the ball during semi-final of PTT Pattaya Open 2012 on February 11, 2012 at Dusit Thani Hotel in Pattaya, Thailand
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA-MARCH 2:Kristina Kucova of Slovakia returns a ball during Day 3 of BMW Malaysian Open on March 2, 2016 at KLGCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
NEW YORK - AUGUST 19, 2019: Grand Slam Champion Marin Cilic of Croatia practices for 2019 US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York
NEW YORK - AUGUST 19, 2019: Grand Slam Champion Marin Cilic of Croatia practices for 2019 US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York
New York, NY - Aug 21 2018: Katerina Stewart of USA returns ball during qualifying day 1 against Varvara Lepchenko of USA at US Open Tennis championship at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
NEW YORK - AUGUST 22, 2017: Professional tennis player David Goffin of Belgium practices for US Open 2017 at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA-MARCH 1:Miyu Kato of Japan serves during Day 2 of BMW Malaysian Open on March 1, 2016 at KLGCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

448534423

2142067899

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 30, 2022: Tennis player Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in action during his quarter-final match at 2022 Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

  • 2299 × 3448 pixels • 7.7 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Leonard Zhukovsky

Leonard Zhukovsky