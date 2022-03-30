Images

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 30, 2022: Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka of Japan in action during her semifinal match at 2022 Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
Edit
152693645

152693645

2141532795

Item ID: 2141532795

Important information

Formats

  • 2667 × 4000 pixels • 8.9 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Leonard Zhukovsky

Leonard Zhukovsky