Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 30, 2022: Tennis player Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina celebrates victory after his quarter-final match at 2022 Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens
Edit
WINSTON-SALEM, NC, USA - AUGUST 22: Lukas Rosol plays on center court at the Winston-Salem Open on August 22, 2014 in Winston-Salem, NC, USA
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - JANUARY 21, 2018 : Ying Ying Lee of Malaysia Women's Single during the Perodua Malaysia Masters 2018 at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.
GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - MARCH 1 Thomas Jordier (France) prepares for the start of the men's 400m event during the European Athletics Indoor Championship on March 1, 2013 in Gothenburg, Sweden.
New York, NY - August 23, 2018: Serena Williams attend Invitational Badminton Tournament at Lotte New York Palace
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 27, 2016: Ten times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia practices for Australian Open 2016 at Australian tennis center in Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia - January 14, 2015: Alexandr Dolgopolov at an Exhibition and practice match at Kooyong TC just before Forehand contact with the ball
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - JUNE 18, 2017: Yarisley Silva (CUB) in the pole voult at the IAAF Diamond League in Stockholm.

See more

665503687

See more

665503687

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141528221

Item ID: 2141528221

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 30, 2022: Tennis player Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina celebrates victory after his quarter-final match at 2022 Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Important information

Formats

  • 2667 × 3619 pixels • 8.9 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 737 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 369 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Leonard Zhukovsky

Leonard Zhukovsky