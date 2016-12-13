Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
MIAMI - APRIL 8: British Airways and Spanish national carrier Iberia have finalized the terms of their merger - Iberia flagship Airbus A-340-600 landing on April 8, 2010 in Miami.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

50552482

Stock Photo ID: 50552482

MIAMI - APRIL 8: British Airways and Spanish national carrier Iberia have finalized the terms of their merger - Iberia flagship Airbus A-340-600 landing on April 8, 2010 in Miami.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3656 × 2477 pixels • 12.2 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 678 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 339 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Ivan Cholakov

Ivan Cholakov

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.