Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
MEXICO CITY-MAY 18: Designer David Salomon (R) & Alicia Machado attends the David Salomon Autumn/Winter 2009 runway during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Mexico Autum/Winter 2009 May 18, 2009 in Mexico City.
Photo Formats
3280 × 4600 pixels • 10.9 × 15.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
713 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
357 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.